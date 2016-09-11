Joe DarionBorn 30 January 1917. Died 21 June 2001
Joe Darion
1917-01-30
Joe Darion, (30 January 1917 - 6 June 2001) was an American musical theatre lyricist, most famous for Man of La Mancha.
Darion was born in New York City and died in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
