Wiener Singakademie
1858
Wiener Singakademie Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wiener Singakademie is a choir in Vienna, Austria.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Das Klagende Lied ii Der Spielmann
Gustav Mahler
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-08T16:10:26
8
Aug
2001
Royal Albert Hall
