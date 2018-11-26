Chicken ShackFormed 1965
Chicken Shack
1965
Chicken Shack Biography (Wikipedia)
Chicken Shack are a British blues band, founded in the mid-1960s by Stan Webb (guitar and vocals), Andy Silvester (bass guitar), and Alan Morley (drums), who were later joined by Christine Perfect (McVie) (vocals and keyboards) in 1967. Chicken Shack has performed with various line-ups, Stan Webb being the only constant member.
Chicken Shack Tracks
I'd Rather Go Blind
I'd Rather Go Blind
Last played on
Get Like You Used To Be (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jun 1970)
Get Like You Used To Be (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jun 1970)
Night Is When It Matters (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jun 1970)
Night Is When It Matters (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jun 1970)
Tears In The Wind
Tears In The Wind
Last played on
Hey Baby (Radio 1 Session, 9 Sep 1970)
Hey Baby (Radio 1 Session, 9 Sep 1970)
Last played on
Remington Ride
Remington Ride
Last played on
Baby's Got Me Crying
Baby's Got Me Crying
Last played on
I'd Rather Go Blind (Radio 1 Session, 9 Sep 1970)
I'd Rather Go Blind (Radio 1 Session, 9 Sep 1970)
Mean Old World
Mean Old World
Last played on
I Would Rather Go Blind
I Would Rather Go Blind
Last played on
Too Late To Cry (feat. Stan Webb)
Too Late To Cry (feat. Stan Webb)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1981
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1981-06-19T15:22:07
19
Jun
1981
Glastonbury: 1981
Worthy Farm, Pilton
