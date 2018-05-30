Jaz ColemanBorn 26 February 1960
Jaz Coleman
1960-02-26
Jaz Coleman Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy "Jaz" Coleman (born 26 February 1960, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England) is an English-born New Zealand musician, composer, singer-songwriter and record producer. He came to prominence in the early 1980s as the lead vocalist and occasional keyboardist of post-punk group Killing Joke.
Known for his unique voice and stage presence (occasionally appearing wearing face makeup), Bill Janovitz, writer for the website Allmusic, described Coleman's stage presence and voice as "almost always full-on in his approach, with a terrifying growl of a voice that is similar to that of Motörhead's Lemmy".
In addition, Coleman has composed orchestral and soundtrack pieces.
