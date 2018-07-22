Norman Howell (born May 11, 1973, Hartford, Connecticut), better known as Notch, is an R&B, reggae, dancehall, and reggaeton artist. He was the former lead vocalist and one of the creative forces behind the hip-hop/reggae group Born Jamericans.

He has featured on albums such as Mas Flow 2, Mas Flow 2.5, Chosen Few II: El Documental, Barrio Fino, and The Cosmic Game. His first solo album, Raised by the People, was released in May 2007.