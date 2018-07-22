NotchUS dancehall/reggaeton vocalist Norman Howell. Born 11 May 1973
Notch
1973-05-11
Norman Howell (born May 11, 1973, Hartford, Connecticut), better known as Notch, is an R&B, reggae, dancehall, and reggaeton artist. He was the former lead vocalist and one of the creative forces behind the hip-hop/reggae group Born Jamericans.
He has featured on albums such as Mas Flow 2, Mas Flow 2.5, Chosen Few II: El Documental, Barrio Fino, and The Cosmic Game. His first solo album, Raised by the People, was released in May 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
