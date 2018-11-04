The Ran-Dells
The Ran-Dells were an American musical ensemble from Villas, New Jersey. In 1963 their novelty song "Martian Hop" peaked at #27 on the US Billboard black singles chart, and at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite releasing two follow-ups, lack of further chart entries made them one-hit wonders.
