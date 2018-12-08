Wilton FelderBorn 31 August 1940. Died 27 September 2015
Wilton Lewis Felder (August 31, 1940 – September 27, 2015) was an American saxophone and bass player, and is best known as a founding member of The Jazz Crusaders, later known as The Crusaders.
Inherit The Wind
Inherit The Wind (feat. Bobby Womack)
Insight
Inherit the Wind (ft. Bobby Womack)
Freedom Sound
Wayne Henderson, Joe Sample, Wilton Felder, Stix Hooper, The Jazz Crusaders, Roy Gaines & Jimmy Bond
Bullit
