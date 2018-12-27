Catherine‐Ann MacPheeBorn 21 November 1959
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
1959-11-21
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee Biography (Wikipedia)
Catherine-Ann MacPhee (born 1959) is a Scottish Gaelic singer.
Faistneachd agus Beannachd do na Gaidheil
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Faistneachd agus Beannachd do na Gaidheil
Chi Mi'n Geamhradh
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Chi Mi'n Geamhradh
Chi Mi'n Geamhradh
Bu Deonach Leam Tilleadh
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Bu Deonach Leam Tilleadh
Bu Deonach Leam Tilleadh
Oran An Iolaire
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Oran An Iolaire
Oran An Iolaire
Mile Marbhphaisg Air a' Ghaol
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Mile Marbhphaisg Air a' Ghaol
Mile Marbhphaisg Air a' Ghaol
AM BUACHAILLE BAN
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
AM BUACHAILLE BAN
AM BUACHAILLE BAN
Hi Ri Lean
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Hi Ri Lean
Hi Ri Lean
Clach Agus Mairi
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Clach Agus Mairi
Clach Agus Mairi
Puirt-A-Beul (Mouth Music)
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Puirt-A-Beul (Mouth Music)
Puirt-A-Beul (Mouth Music)
BARRAIGH GRADHACH (feat. Catherine‐Ann MacPhee & Kathleen MacInnes)
Blair Douglas
Blair Douglas
BARRAIGH GRADHACH (feat. Catherine‐Ann MacPhee & Kathleen MacInnes)
BARRAIGH GRADHACH (feat. Catherine‐Ann MacPhee & Kathleen MacInnes)
Leanaidh Mi
Blair Douglas
Leanaidh Mi
Leanaidh Mi
Cànan Nan Gàidheal
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Cànan Nan Gàidheal
Cànan Nan Gàidheal
Nuair A Rainig Mi'm Baile
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Nuair A Rainig Mi'm Baile
Nuair A Rainig Mi'm Baile
Mo Chridhe Trom 'S Cha Neonach
Gillebride MacMillan
Mo Chridhe Trom 'S Cha Neonach
Mo Chridhe Trom 'S Cha Neonach
An Tobar Binn
Blair Douglas
An Tobar Binn
An Tobar Binn
LEANAIDH MI (feat. Catherine‐Ann MacPhee & Kathleen MacInnes)
Blair Douglas
Blair Douglas
LEANAIDH MI (feat. Catherine‐Ann MacPhee & Kathleen MacInnes)
LEANAIDH MI (feat. Catherine‐Ann MacPhee & Kathleen MacInnes)
A Ghaoil Leig Dhachaidh Gu Mo Mhathair Mi; Leannan Mo Ghaoil, Mairi Bhoidheach Seist
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
A Ghaoil Leig Dhachaidh Gu Mo Mhathair Mi; Leannan Mo Ghaoil, Mairi Bhoidheach Seist
Sguaban Arbhair
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Sguaban Arbhair
Sguaban Arbhair
Mo Chridhe Trom 'S Mi Seoladh
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Mo Chridhe Trom 'S Mi Seoladh
Mo Chridhe Trom 'S Mi Seoladh
Gaol A' Chìobair
Blair Douglas
Gaol A' Chìobair
Gaol A' Chìobair
An Ataireachd Ard
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
An Ataireachd Ard
An Ataireachd Ard
Barraigh Ghràdhach
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Barraigh Ghràdhach
Barraigh Ghràdhach
Hi Ri Ri O Ra Ill O
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Hi Ri Ri O Ra Ill O
Hi Ri Ri O Ra Ill O
Nuair bha mi og
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Nuair bha mi og
Nuair bha mi og
Mo Ghaol-Sa Dìomhair
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Mo Ghaol-Sa Dìomhair
Mo Ghaol-Sa Dìomhair
O Iosa Bi'n Comhnaidh
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
O Iosa Bi'n Comhnaidh
O Iosa Bi'n Comhnaidh
Gaol A' Chiobair (The Shepherd's Love)
Kathleen MacInnes
Kathleen MacInnes
Gaol A' Chiobair (The Shepherd's Love)
Gaol A' Chiobair (The Shepherd's Love)
O Iosa Bi 'n Comhnaidh Air M'aire
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
O Iosa Bi 'n Comhnaidh Air M'aire
O Iosa Bi 'n Comhnaidh Air M'aire
Gur e Mo Ghille Dubhdhonn
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
Gur e Mo Ghille Dubhdhonn
Gur e Mo Ghille Dubhdhonn
A' Fhleasgaich Oig Bu Furachail
Catherine‐Ann MacPhee
A' Fhleasgaich Oig Bu Furachail
A' Fhleasgaich Oig Bu Furachail
