Fumiko Shiraga (白神 典子 Shiraga Fumiko, July 5, 1967 – January 13, 2017) was a German–Japanese pianist, a revelation in her country in the late 1990s, well known in classical music both through CD recordings and public performances, in particular of piano concertos in disguise, transcriptions of known masterpieces for chamber ensemble.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia