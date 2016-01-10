Laurent WolfBorn 16 November 1971
Laurent Wolf (born Laurent Debuire; 16 November 1970) is a French electro house producer and DJ. He is the author of several compilations that contain his own tracks and also his remixes. He reached the top of the charts with his "Saxo" and "Calinda" compositions. Laurent Wolf was the winner of the DJ category in the 2008 World Music Awards. The single "No Stress", featuring vocals by Éric Carter, was #1 on the French SNEP Singles Chart. On October 28, 2009, DJ Magazine announced the results of their annual Top 100 DJ Poll, with Ultra Records Wolf placed at #66.
