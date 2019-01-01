Laidback LukeBorn 22 October 1976
Laidback Luke
1976-10-22
Laidback Luke Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucas Cornelis van Scheppingen (born 22 October 1976), better known under his stage name Laidback Luke, is a Dutch DJ and music producer from Hoofddorp, North Holland. Born in Manila, Philippines, he is also a martial artist. He notably remixed the Robin S. song, "Show Me Love" which charted at #11 on the UK charts in 2009.
Laidback Luke Tracks
Show Me Love
Steve Angello
Show Me Love (Geeneus Mix)
Steve Angello
Leave The World Behind (JayKode & Lookas remix)
Swedish House Mafia
Show Me Love
Robin S.
Sweat (Mungo's Garage Dub) (feat. Laidback Luke & Ms. Dynamite)
Major Lazer
Leave The World Behind (feat. Deborah Cox)
Axwell
The Chase (Cesqeaux & Mike Cervello Remix)
Laidback Luke
Paradise
Laidback Luke
Rompe
Laidback Luke
XXX
Laidback Luke
Show Me Love (High Contrast Remix)
Steve Angello
Rockin' With The Best
Laidback Luke
Bad & Boujee (Jayceeoh Edit) (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Migos
Front 2 The Back
Laidback Luke
Mad Man
Laidback Luke
F Beats
Laidback Luke
White Knight
Surkin
Sweat (feat. Laidback Luke & Ms. Dynamite)
Major Lazer
