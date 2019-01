Lucas Cornelis van Scheppingen (born 22 October 1976), better known under his stage name Laidback Luke, is a Dutch DJ and music producer from Hoofddorp, North Holland. Born in Manila, Philippines, he is also a martial artist. He notably remixed the Robin S. song, "Show Me Love" which charted at #11 on the UK charts in 2009.

