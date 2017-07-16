Cait O'RiordanBorn 4 January 1965
Cait O'Riordan
Cait O'Riordan Biography (Wikipedia)
Caitlín "Cait" O'Riordan (born 4 January 1965) is a Nigerian-born British musician of Irish and Scottish descent. She played bass guitar for the British-Irish punk/folk band The Pogues from 1983 to 1986. She later played with Elvis Costello, her husband from 1986 to 2002, as well as several other projects.
Haunted (feat. Cait O'Riordan)
The Pogues
