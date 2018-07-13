David CampbellAustralian singer. Born 6 August 1973
David Campbell
1973-08-06
David Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
David Joseph Campbell is an Australian singer, stage performer and television presenter. He has performed and recorded many different genres of music from rock to classics. He is the son of rock and soul singer Jimmy Barnes.
