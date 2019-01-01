Cadi Gwen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05lx8rs.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/281a3d66-6a43-4dcd-b3a2-b85de9404fa5
Cadi Gwen Tracks
Sort by
O Fewn Dim
Cadi Gwen
O Fewn Dim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lx8sc.jpglink
O Fewn Dim
Last played on
Lôn Drwy'r Galon
Cadi Gwen
Lôn Drwy'r Galon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lx8sc.jpglink
Lôn Drwy'r Galon
Last played on
Geiriau Gwag
Cadi Gwen
Geiriau Gwag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lx8sc.jpglink
Geiriau Gwag
Last played on
Nadolig Am Ryw Hyd
Cadi Gwen
Nadolig Am Ryw Hyd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lx8sc.jpglink
Nadolig Am Ryw Hyd
Last played on
Nos Da Nostalgia
Cadi Gwen
Nos Da Nostalgia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lx8sc.jpglink
Nos Da Nostalgia
Last played on
Back to artist