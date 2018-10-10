Doug AshdownBorn 1942
Doug Ashdown
1942
Doug Ashdown Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas "Doug" Wesley Ashdown (born 29 July 1942) is an Australian folk, country singer-songwriter who had a minor hit with "Winter in America", also known as "Leave Love Enough Alone", which reached No. 13 on the Dutch Singles Chart in 1978. In 1988 the song was covered by Dutch singer René Froger, and in 1994 by Australian group The Robertson Brothers. Ashdown reached No. 53 on the Australian Go-Set Singles Chart with "The Saddest Song of All" released in August 1970. In 1977, his album, Trees won the TV Week (an Australian television entertainment magazine) King of Pop Award for 'Best Album Cover'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doug Ashdown Tracks
Winter in America
Doug Ashdown
Winter in America
Winter in America
Last played on
The Saddest Song Of All
Doug Ashdown
The Saddest Song Of All
The Saddest Song Of All
Last played on
The Flowers and the Wine
Doug Ashdown
The Flowers and the Wine
The Flowers and the Wine
Last played on
Doug Ashdown Links
