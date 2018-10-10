Douglas "Doug" Wesley Ashdown (born 29 July 1942) is an Australian folk, country singer-songwriter who had a minor hit with "Winter in America", also known as "Leave Love Enough Alone", which reached No. 13 on the Dutch Singles Chart in 1978. In 1988 the song was covered by Dutch singer René Froger, and in 1994 by Australian group The Robertson Brothers. Ashdown reached No. 53 on the Australian Go-Set Singles Chart with "The Saddest Song of All" released in August 1970. In 1977, his album, Trees won the TV Week (an Australian television entertainment magazine) King of Pop Award for 'Best Album Cover'.