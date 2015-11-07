Robin LeeCountry music artist. Born 7 November 1963
Robin Lee Bruce (née Robin Lee Irwin, born November 7, 1963) is an American country music artist. She recorded in the 1980s and 1990s as Robin Lee for Evergreen and Atlantic Records, charting at number 12 on Hot Country Songs in 1990 with a cover of Alannah Myles' pop single "Black Velvet". After charting her last single in 1994, she began working as a songwriter for other artists.
