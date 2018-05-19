MPB4Formed 1965
MPB4
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2813598d-22cb-4f95-bd4d-34a4f79f8a2d
MPB4 Biography (Wikipedia)
MPB4 (Short for Música popular brasileira 4) is a vocal and instrumental Brazilian group formed in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, in 1965, and has been active since.The group's main genres are sung samba and MPB, and they are considered among the best vocal interpretation group in Brazil. They have frequently collaborated with Quarteto em Cy, Toquinho and Chico Buarque. In 2001, MPB-4 completed a 36-year career with the same formation (registered in the Brazilian edition of the Guinness Book of Records).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MPB4 Tracks
Sort by
Agibore
MPB4
Agibore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Agibore
Last played on
Cancao De Nana
MPB4
Cancao De Nana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cancao De Nana
Last played on
MPB4 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist