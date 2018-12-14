Michael Riesman
Michael Riesman Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Riesman is a composer, conductor, keyboardist, and record producer, best known as Music Director of the Philip Glass Ensemble and conductor of nearly all of Glass' film scores.
Michael Riesman Performances & Interviews
- Philip Glass: From Music in 12 Parts (1974) – Part 12https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pt4vd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pt4vd.jpg2017-01-17T15:39:00.000Z'Music in 12 Parts is a compendium of his hypnotic repetitive and additive techniques.'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pt57f
Philip Glass: From Music in 12 Parts (1974) – Part 12
- Philip Glass: From Einstein on the Beach (1976) – Act IV, Scene 3: Spaceshiphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pt1jw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pt1jw.jpg2017-01-17T15:00:00.000Z'This piece is hair-raisingly exciting. It has an inexorable sense of rushing forwards.'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pt212
Philip Glass: From Einstein on the Beach (1976) – Act IV, Scene 3: Spaceship
- Philip Glass: From Façades (1981)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pst34.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pst34.jpg2017-01-17T14:13:00.000Z'Despite the forward movement of this music, it conveys a sense of stillness...'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04psvfz
Philip Glass: From Façades (1981)
Michael Riesman Tracks
Glassworks III: Islands
Philip Glass
The Illusionist (2006) - Main Theme
Philip Glass
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (feat. homeless man)
Michael Riesman
Knee Play 1 (Einstein on the Beach)
Philip Glass
I'm Going to Make a Cake
Michael Riesman
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet
Gavin Bryars
Morning Passages (The Hours)
Philip Glass
Einstein on the Beach: Act 2, 'Knee Play 3' (Chorus)
Philip Glass
From Egypt - Mr Suso #2 with Reflection (from Powaqqatsi)
Philip Glass
Knee 5 (Einstein on the Beach)
Philip Glass
Serra Pelada (from Powaqqatsi)
Philip Glass
Music in Twelve Parts - Part 12
Philip Glass
I Can't Make The Hills
Philip Glass
I can't make the hills
Philip Glass
The Hours: The Poet Acts
Philip Glass
Aria from Act III of Satyagraha
Michael Riesman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w3prt.jpglink
The Book of Longing: Prologue, I can't make the hills
Philip Glass
Mishima - music for the film: Opening; Morning; The Last Day; Epilogue
Philip Glass
Naqoyqatsi
Philip Glass
Knee Play 1 (Einstein On The Beach)
Philip Glass
The Book of Longing: You Go Your Way / I Was Doing Something
Philip Glass
Einstein On The Beach - Opera
Philip Glass
Songs from liquid days: Open the kingdom
Philip Glass
Knee Play 5 (Einstein on the Beach)
Philip Glass, Philip Glass Ensemble & Michael Riesman
Notes on a Scandal (2006): First Day at School
Philip Glass
Changing Opinion
Philip Glass, Paul Simon, Bernard Fowler, Philip Glass Ensemble & Michael Riesman
Prophecies
Philip Glass
Forgetting (Songs from Liquid Days)
Philip Glass
La Belle et la Bete: Overture
Philip Glass
Music in 12 Parts (Part One: opening)
Philip Glass
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet
Michael Riesman
