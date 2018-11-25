Audrey AssadBorn 1 July 1983
Audrey Assad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/280e4d8f-4ed1-43ae-8927-cd040ad58655
Audrey Assad Biography (Wikipedia)
Audrey Nicole Assad (born July 1, 1983) is an American singer-songwriter and contemporary Christian music artist. Her debut album, The House You're Building, was released through Sparrow Records in July 2010 and went to be named Christian Album of 2010 on Amazon.com and the Christian Breakthrough Album of the Year on iTunes. She worked and toured with other CCM artists such as Chris Tomlin, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher and Jars of Clay. Her most recent album, Evergreen, was released in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Audrey Assad Tracks
Sort by
The House You're Building
Audrey Assad
The House You're Building
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The House You're Building
Last played on
Audrey Assad Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist