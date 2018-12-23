Keb’ Mo’Born 3 October 1951
Keb’ Mo’
1951-10-03
Keb’ Mo’ Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Roosevelt Moore (born October 3, 1951), known as Keb' Mo', is an American blues musician and four-time Grammy Award winner. He is a singer, guitarist, and songwriter, living in Nashville, Tennessee. He has been described as "a living link to the seminal Delta blues that travelled up the Mississippi River and across the expanse of America". His post-modern blues style is influenced by many eras and genres, including folk, rock, jazz, pop and country. The moniker "Keb Mo" was coined by his original drummer, Quentin Dennard, and picked up by his record label as a "street talk" abbreviation of his given name.
Keb’ Mo’ Tracks
Jingle Bell Jamboree
Keb' Mo'
Jingle Bell Jamboree
Jingle Bell Jamboree
Something Within
Keb Moe
Something Within
Something Within
Come Be With Me
Amy Grant
Come Be With Me
Come Be With Me
Folsom Prison Blues
Keb' Mo'
Folsom Prison Blues
Folsom Prison Blues
Put A Woman In Charge
Keb' Mo'
Put A Woman In Charge
Put A Woman In Charge
Angelina
Keb' Mo'
Angelina
Angelina
Something Within
Keb' Mo'
Something Within
Something Within
Walking on Water
Rita Coolidge
Walking on Water
Walking on Water
Tell Everybody I Know
Keb' Mo'
Tell Everybody I Know
Tell Everybody I Know
That's Who I Am (feat. Keb' Mo')
Taj Mahal
That's Who I Am (feat. Keb' Mo')
That's Who I Am (feat. Keb' Mo')
Look On Yonder Wall
Keb' Mo'
Look On Yonder Wall
Look On Yonder Wall
Don't Leave Me Here
Taj Mahal
Don't Leave Me Here
Don't Leave Me Here
Love In Vain
Keb' Mo'
Love In Vain
Love In Vain
Healing Ground
Jim Allchin
Healing Ground
Healing Ground
Old Me Better
Keb' Mo'
Old Me Better
Life Is Beautiful
Keb' Mo'
Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful
Ain't Nobody Talkin'
Taj Mahal
Ain't Nobody Talkin'
Ain't Nobody Talkin'
Shake Me In Your Arms
Taj Mahal
Shake Me In Your Arms
Shake Me In Your Arms
She Knows How To Rock Me
Taj Mahal
She Knows How To Rock Me
She Knows How To Rock Me
Squeezebox
Taj Mahal
Squeezebox
Squeezebox
Diving Duck Blues
Taj Mahal
Diving Duck Blues
Diving Duck Blues
City Boy
Keb' Mo'
City Boy
City Boy
Don't Leave Me Here
Taj Mahal + Keb Mo
Don't Leave Me Here
Don't Leave Me Here
I'm Gonna Be Up Your Man
Keb' Mo'
I'm Gonna Be Up Your Man
I'm Gonna Be Up Your Man
Henry
Keb' Mo'
Henry
Henry
Everything I Need
Keb' Mo'
Everything I Need
Everything I Need
I Like The Old Me Better
Keb' Mo'
I Like The Old Me Better
France
Keb' Mo'
France
France
Government Cheese
Keb' Mo'
Government Cheese
Government Cheese
