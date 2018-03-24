Kevin Aviance (born Eric Snead on June 22, 1968 in Richmond, Virginia) is an American drag queen, Club/Dance musician, and fashion designer and nightclub personality. He is a known personality in New York City's gay scene and has performed throughout North America, Europe and Asia. He is a member of the House of Aviance, one of the legendary vogue-ball houses in the U.S. He is known for his trademark phrase, "Work. Fierce. Over. Aviance!" He won the 1998 and 1999 Glammy Awards, the award for nightlife personalities in New York City. He has worked with several artists including Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston. In December 2016, Billboard Magazine ranked him as the 93rd most successful dance artist of all-time.