Frank Carter & The RattlesnakesFormed 1 April 2015
Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes are an English punk rock band formed in 2015 by former Gallows and Pure Love frontman Frank Carter. They released one EP in May 2015 called Rotten, and launched their debut album Blossom via Kobalt Label Services in August 2015. They revealed their second studio album, entitled Modern Ruin, on 28 September 2016, which was released in January 2017 via International Death Cult. The album was produced by Thomas Mitchener at the Studio Broadfields in Watford.
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Performances & Interviews
- Interview with Frank Carterhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043hdk0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043hdk0.jpg2016-08-03T13:59:00.000ZAbbie McCarthy chats to Frank Carter ahead of his secret set with The Rattlesnakes at Leefest 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043hdll
Interview with Frank Carter
Tracks
Fangs
Fangs
Fangs
Last played on
Spray Paint Love
Spray Paint Love
Lullaby
Lullaby
Lullaby
Last played on
Snake Eyes
Snake Eyes
Snake Eyes
Last played on
Vampires
Vampires
Vampires
Last played on
Devil Inside Me (Reading Festival, 26 Aug 2017)
Devil Inside Me (Reading Festival, 26 Aug 2017)
Snake Eyes (Glastonbury 2017)
Snake Eyes (Glastonbury 2017)
Wild Flowers
Wild Flowers
Wild Flowers
Last played on
Playlists featuring Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
2017-08-26T15:21:04
26
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-25T15:21:04
25
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
16:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
