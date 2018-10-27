Tarik Johnston, commonly known as Rvssian and previously as RUSSIAN, is a Jamaican music producer, singer and entrepreneur. Rvssian, is the founder of Head Concussion Records, a music production company situated in Kingston, Jamaica. During his career, Rvssian has worked with dance hall and trap artistes such as; Konshens, Sfera Ebbasta, Bad Bunny, Demarco, Tarrus Riley, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Gyptian, Dizzee Rascal, Shan Dizzy, Nicky Jam and Vybz Kartel.

Rvssian rose to popularity shortly after producing Vybz Kartel's "Life Sweet" in 2010. He followed up with "Straight Jeans and Fitted" (a collaboration with Vybz Kartel), "Pull Up To Mi Bumper" (featuring Konshens and J Capri) and "Passion Whine" (featuring Sean Paul and Puerto Rican singer Farruko) a single which was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on 3 October 2014.