Freddie GreenBorn 31 March 1911. Died 1 March 1987
Freddie Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick William Green (March 31, 1911 – March 1, 1987) was an American swing jazz guitarist who played rhythm guitar with the Count Basie Orchestra for almost fifty years.
Freddie Green Tracks
Up In The Blues
Freddie Green
Up In The Blues
Up In The Blues
I've Found A New Baby
Lester Young
I've Found A New Baby
I've Found A New Baby
I Never Knew
Lester Young
I Never Knew
I Never Knew
Easy Living
Billie Holiday
Easy Living
Easy Living
I've Found A New Baby
Lester Young, Lester Young, Count Basie, Freddie Green, Rodney Richardson & Shadow Wilson
I've Found A New Baby
I've Found A New Baby
Moten Swing
Count Basie, Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, John Anderson, Wendell Culley, Joe Newman, Henry Coker, Al Grey, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Frank Wess, Billy Mitchell, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne & Count Basie
Moten Swing
Moten Swing
Why Was I Born?
Billie Holiday
Why Was I Born?
Why Was I Born?
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Count Basie
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Me Myself And I
Buck Clayton
Me Myself And I
Me Myself And I
Strike Up The Band
Count Basie & Tony Bennett, Snooky Young, Wendell Culley, Thad Jones, Joe Newman, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Billy Mitchell, Frank Wess, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Ralph Sharon, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne, Tony Bennett & Count Basie & Tony Bennett
Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band
Shine On Harvest Moon
Count Basie
Shine On Harvest Moon
Shine On Harvest Moon
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Frank Sinatra
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Every Day I Have the Blues
Count Basie
Every Day I Have the Blues
Every Day I Have the Blues
Jumping At The Woodside
Charlie Fowlkes
Jumping At The Woodside
Jumping At The Woodside
Lester’s Dream
Benny Goodman, Buck Clayton, Freddie Green, Jo Jones, Count Basie, Walter Page, Lester Young & Charlie Christian
Lester’s Dream
Lester’s Dream
Yesterdays
Ray Brown
Yesterdays
Yesterdays
A Sailboat In The Moonlight
Buck Clayton
A Sailboat In The Moonlight
A Sailboat In The Moonlight
God bless the child
Billie Holiday
God bless the child
God bless the child
Me Myself And I
Billie Holiday & Billie Holiday
Me Myself And I
Me Myself And I
Lil Darlin'
Charlie Fowlkes
Lil Darlin'
Lil Darlin'
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
Battle Royal
Dream a little dream of me
Ella Fitzgerald
Dream a little dream of me
Dream a little dream of me
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Count Basie
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Down For The Double
Freddie Green
Down For The Double
Down For The Double
The Golden Bullet
Clark Terry
The Golden Bullet
The Golden Bullet
Way Back Blues
Count Basie, Count Basie, Freddie Green, Jo Jones & Walter Page
Way Back Blues
Way Back Blues
One O' Clock Jump
Annie Ross
One O' Clock Jump
One O' Clock Jump
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Kansas City Six
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Weary Blues
New Orleans Feetwarmers, Tommy Ladnier, New Orleans Feetwarmers, Sidney Bechet, James P. Johnson, Freddie Green, Walter Page & Jo Jones
Weary Blues
Weary Blues
Vine Street Rumble
Joe Newman, Marshal Royal, Billy Mitchell, Count Basie, Thad Jones, Snooky Young, Sonny Cohn, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Frank Wess, Frank Foster, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green & Sonny Payne
Vine Street Rumble
Vine Street Rumble
Me, Myself and I
Freddie Green
Me, Myself and I
Me, Myself and I
Ghost of A Chance
Shadow Wilson
Ghost of A Chance
Ghost of A Chance
