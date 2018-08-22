PlainsongBritish country rock/folk rock band. Formed 1972. Disbanded 2012
Plainsong
1972
Plainsong Biography (Wikipedia)
Plainsong was originally a British country rock/folk rock band, formed in early 1972 by Ian (later Iain) Matthews, formerly of Fairport Convention, and Andy Roberts, previously of The Liverpool Scene. The band's line-up consisted of Matthews, Roberts, guitarist Dave Richards and American bassist Bob Ronga (died November 2012). The original group split up before the end of 1972 but, since the early 1990s, Matthews and Roberts have intermittently performed and recorded together as Plainsong, either as a duo or with other musicians. Their most recent performance was as a trio with Mark Griffiths in August 2017 at the Cropredy Festival.
Plainsong Tracks
Psalms 108, 109
Plainsong
Psalms 108, 109
Psalms 108, 109
Performer
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
True Story Of Amelia Earhart
Plainsong
True Story Of Amelia Earhart
True Story Of Amelia Earhart
Last played on
Psalm 50
Plainsong
Psalm 50
Psalm 50
Choir
Last played on
Mr Mississippi - Paris Theatre 1971
Plainsong
Mr Mississippi - Paris Theatre 1971
Mr Mississippi - Paris Theatre 1971
Bold Marauder - Paris Theatre 1971
Plainsong
Bold Marauder - Paris Theatre 1971
Bold Marauder - Paris Theatre 1971
Home - Paris Theatre 1971
Plainsong
Home - Paris Theatre 1971
Home - Paris Theatre 1971
Psalm: 104
Plainsong
Psalm: 104
Psalm: 104
Choir
Last played on
Nunc Dimittis
Plainsong
Nunc Dimittis
Nunc Dimittis
Choir
Last played on
The Old At The Mill / Over The River - Paris Theatre 1971
Plainsong
The Old At The Mill / Over The River - Paris Theatre 1971
The Lovin' Trail - Paris Theatre 1971
Plainsong
The Lovin' Trail - Paris Theatre 1971
The First Girl I Loved - Paris Theatre 1971
Plainsong
The First Girl I Loved - Paris Theatre 1971
Nobody Eats At Lime Bars Anymore - Paris Theatre 1971
Plainsong
Nobody Eats At Lime Bars Anymore - Paris Theatre 1971
Canticle: Ephesians 1 vv.3-10
Plainsong
Canticle: Ephesians 1 vv.3-10
Canticle: Ephesians 1 vv.3-10
Performer
Last played on
Psalms 122, 127
Plainsong
Psalms 122, 127
Psalms 122, 127
Performer
Last played on
Sombre Winds
Plainsong
Sombre Winds
Sombre Winds
Last played on
Psalms 113, 117, 146 & 147
Plainsong
Psalms 113, 117, 146 & 147
Psalms 113, 117, 146 & 147
Last played on
Sell-Out Agitation Waltz
Plainsong
Sell-Out Agitation Waltz
Sell-Out Agitation Waltz
Last played on
The Quiet Joys of Brotherhood
Plainsong
The Quiet Joys of Brotherhood
Psalms 108 & 109 (feat. Choir of King’s College, Cambridge)
Plainsong
Psalms 108 & 109 (feat. Choir of King’s College, Cambridge)
Psalms 108 & 109 (feat. Choir of King’s College, Cambridge)
Last played on
Magna et mirabilia (feat. Westminster Cathedral Choir)
Plainsong
Magna et mirabilia (feat. Westminster Cathedral Choir)
Magna et mirabilia (feat. Westminster Cathedral Choir)
Last played on
Psalms 14, 111 (feat. Westminster Cathedral Choir)
Plainsong
Psalms 14, 111 (feat. Westminster Cathedral Choir)
Psalms 14, 111 (feat. Westminster Cathedral Choir)
Last played on
Seefeel
Plainsong
Seefeel
Seefeel
Last played on
Marian Antiphon: Salve regina
Plainsong
Marian Antiphon: Salve regina
Marian Antiphon: Salve regina
Last played on
Canticle: Gratias agamus
Plainsong
Canticle: Gratias agamus
Canticle: Gratias agamus
Psalms 125, 126
Plainsong
Psalms 125, 126
Psalms 125, 126
Lucis Creator
Plainsong
Lucis Creator
Lucis Creator
Deus in adiutorium
Plainsong
Deus in adiutorium
Deus in adiutorium
Old Man At The Mill
Plainsong
Old Man At The Mill
Old Man At The Mill
If I Needed Rain
Plainsong
If I Needed Rain
If I Needed Rain
Lost John Dean
Plainsong
Lost John Dean
Lost John Dean
Psalms 128, 130, 131, 117
Plainsong
Psalms 128, 130, 131, 117
Psalms 128, 130, 131, 117
Last played on
Psalm 38
Plainsong
Psalm 38
Psalm 38
Last played on
Yo Yo Man
Plainsong
Yo Yo Man
Yo Yo Man
Last played on
True Story of Amelia Earhart (Whistle Test 40 version)
Plainsong
True Story of Amelia Earhart (Whistle Test 40 version)
Raider
Plainsong
Raider
Raider
Last played on
Plainsong Links
