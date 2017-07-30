JobriathBorn 14 December 1946. Died 3 August 1983
Jobriath
1946-12-14
Jobriath Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Wayne Campbell (December 14, 1946 – August 4, 1983), known by his stage name Jobriath, was an American rock musician and actor. He was the first openly gay rock musician to be signed to a major record label, and one of the first internationally famous musicians to die of AIDS.
Jobriath Tracks
I'maman
Last played on
Gone Tomorrow
Liten Up/Gone Tomorrow
Ecubyan
Scumbag/Ecubyan
Dietrich Fondyke
Heartbeat/Dietrich Fondyke
World Without End
Last played on
