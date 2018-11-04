Mary Jane GirlsFormed 1979. Disbanded 1987
Mary Jane Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04n4yrw.jpg
1979
The Mary Jane Girls were an American R&B, soul and funk group in the 1980s. They were protégées of singer Rick James. They are known for their hit songs "In My House", "All Night Long", "Candy Man", and their cover version of "Walk Like a Man".
Joanne "Jojo" McDuffie was the lead singer, the others filling out the group's style and appearance. On the studio recordings, McDuffie was backed by session vocalists rather than the other Mary Jane Girls. The Mary Jane Girls released two albums in the 1980s and recorded a third which was never released.
