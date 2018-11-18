J. BlackfootBorn 20 November 1946. Died 30 November 2011
J. Blackfoot (born John Colbert; November 20, 1946 – November 30, 2011) was an American soul singer. A member of The Soul Children in the late 1960s and 1970s, he subsequently had a moderately successful solo career. His biggest hit was "Taxi", which reached the charts in both the US and UK in 1984.
