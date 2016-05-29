Thibaud de NavarreBorn 23 May 1201. Died 1 July 1253
1201-05-30
Thibaud de Navarre Biography (Wikipedia)
Theobald I (French: Thibaut, Spanish: Teobaldo; 30 May 1201 – 8 July 1253), also called the Troubadour and the Posthumous, was Count of Champagne (as Theobald IV) from birth and King of Navarre from 1234. He initiated the Barons' Crusade, was famous as a trouvère, and was the first Frenchman to rule Navarre.
Thibaud de Navarre Tracks
Deus est ainsi comme li pelicans
Deus est ainsi comme li pelicans
Robert veez de Perron (instrumental)
Robert veez de Perron (instrumental)
