Atrium Musicæ de Madrid
Formed 1964
Atrium Musicæ de Madrid
1964
Atrium Musicæ de Madrid Biography (Wikipedia)
Atrium Musicae was an early music ensemble from Madrid, Spain, founded in 1964 by Gregorio Paniagua, a Spanish monk.
Atrium Musicæ de Madrid Tracks
Christian Hymn of Oxyrhynchus
Trad Ancient Greece & Atrium Musicæ de Madrid
2nd Delphic Hymn to Apollo (excerpt)
Limenius
First Delphic Hymn to Apollo (excerpt)
Athenaeus & Atrium Musicæ de Madrid
Pean. Papyrus Berlin 6870
Unknown (from Ancient Greek fragments) & Atrium Musicæ de Madrid
Spagna Contrapunto
Francesco Canova da Milano
1st Delphic Hymn to Apollo
Trad.
Fragments of Ancient Greek Music
Atrium Musicæ de Madrid
