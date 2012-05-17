The Wasted Penguinz are a Hardstyle duo from Helsingborg, Sweden. The duo consists of two artists; Pontuz Bergman & Jon Brandt-Cederhäll. They began producing together in 2008, after meeting each other on a message board, originally being rivals.

Pontuz (Teequee) and Jon (Dan-J) first met up late 2006 for the very first time. Beforehand, they only had internet contact. Pontuz proposed the idea to meet up for the weekend and produce music together. Up until 2008, Pontuz and Jon were solo artists producing eurodance music and they then decided to start a group producing hardstyle music. The track "Scantraxx Rootz" by Headhunterz & Abject aka Frontliner inspired Pontuz and Jon to produce hardstyle music and the name "Wasted Penguinz" was born which came together over brainstorming and beer.

Pontuz and Jon created a few tracks and sent them to some record labels and had a response from Bazz Implant and IMPMusic. They signed for Bazz Implants and had two successful releases. This is where it all began for the Wasted Penguinz.