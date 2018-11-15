John TchicaiBorn 28 April 1936. Died 8 October 2012
John Tchicai
1936-04-28
John Tchicai Biography (Wikipedia)
John Martin Tchicai (April 28, 1936 – October 8, 2012) was a Danish free jazz saxophonist and composer.
After moving to New York City in 1963, Tchicai joined Archie Shepp's New York Contemporary Five and the New York Art Quartet. He played on John Coltrane's Ascension, and Albert Ayler's New York Eye and Ear Control, both influential free jazz recordings.
John Tchicai Tracks
Formalism
