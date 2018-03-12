Stacy Barthe (born July 19, 1985) is an American singer-songwriter from Brooklyn, New York City, New York. She is a Grammy-nominated songwriter and signed a publishing deal to Universal Music Publishing Group by Ethiopia Habtermariam, in 2007. Soon after, Barthe would land her first placement, "Blur", on Britney Spears Circus album. Barthe has worked with artists such as Akon, Melanie Fiona, Estelle, Brandy and Sean "Diddy" Combs. Penning album tracks for Katy Perry ("Hummingbird Heartbeat"), Kelly Rowland ("Everywhere You Go") and Rihanna ("Cheers (Drink to That)"), the latter of which hit number seven on Billboard's Hot 100. She has also worked with high-profile producers Hit-Boy, Cool and Dre, The Runners, Jerry 'Wonder' Duplessis, Supa Dups, Danja (producer), Dapo Torimiro and Tricky Stewart, among others.

In December 2010, Barthe released Sincerely Yours, Stacy Barthe, her debut extended play (EP). In November 2011, "Silent Night" by Brandy Norwood, featuring Stacy Barthe, was leaked online.