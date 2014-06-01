Roger BallBorn 4 June 1944
Roger Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27f7a97b-3c08-4121-83fd-ca876db0dbd3
Roger Ball Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Ball (born 4 June 1944, Broughty Ferry, Scotland) is a Scottish saxophonist, keyboardist, songwriter and arranger. He is a former original member of the Average White Band (AWB).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roger Ball Tracks
Sort by
Street Struttin
Roger Ball
Street Struttin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Street Struttin
Last played on
Back to artist