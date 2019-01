Yulianna Andreevna Avdeeva (Russian: Юлиа́нна Андре́евна Авде́ева; born July 3, 1985) is a Russian concert pianist.

Avdeeva was born in Moscow. She started piano lessons at the age of five, studied at the Gnessin Special School of Music in Moscow, and graduated from the Zurich University of the Arts. After her graduation, she became assistant to her teacher, Konstantin Scherbakov. Since 2008 Avdeeva has studied at the International Piano Academy Lake Como. In 2010, Avdeeva won First Prize in the 16th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in 2010. She is the fourth woman to have won this title, after Halina Czerny-Stefańska, Bella Davidovich (ex aequo in 1949) and Martha Argerich (1965).