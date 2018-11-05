Tom MoultonBorn 29 November 1940
Tom Moulton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27ed65e4-2166-4aa7-b26c-decc4a0c92f6
Tom Moulton Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Jerome Moulton (born November 29, 1940) is an American record producer and originator of the breakdown section, the remix and the 12-inch single vinyl format.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Moulton Tracks
Sort by
Bolero
Kebekelektrik
Bolero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bolero
Last played on
Tom Moulton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist