The GorillasUK punk band. Formed 1974
The Gorillas
1974
The Gorillas Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gorillas (originally named The Hammersmith Gorillas) were a rock group from Hammersmith, London, England formed in 1974, and fronted by Jesse Hector, who played high energy rock music.
The Gorillas Tracks
You Really Got Me
She's My Gal
The Gorillas Links
