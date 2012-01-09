Gideon Conn
Gideon Conn Biography (Wikipedia)
Gideon Marc Conn (born 15 January 1980) is an English singer-songwriter. He is originally from Manchester but currently based in London. He tours extensively around the UK, having played at many UK festivals including Glastonbury Festival.
Also an accomplished painter, drawer and sculptor, Conn sells his artwork and accepts commissions through his website and his official Facebook page. He has designed a range of clothing, created and sold by Yes No Maybe Clothing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gideon Conn Tracks
Introspection
Gideon Conn
Introspection
Introspection
I Want You Around
Gideon Conn
I Want You Around
I Want You Around
Introspectrum
Gideon Conn
Introspectrum
Introspectrum
Londonderry
Gideon Conn
Londonderry
Londonderry
Witness The Fitness
Gideon Conn
Witness The Fitness
Eccentric
Gideon Conn
Eccentric
Eccentric
State Of The Nation
Gideon Conn
State Of The Nation
State Of The Nation
Upcoming Events
22
Mar
2019
Gideon Conn
Club 85, Milton Keynes, UK
