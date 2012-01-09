Gideon Marc Conn (born 15 January 1980) is an English singer-songwriter. He is originally from Manchester but currently based in London. He tours extensively around the UK, having played at many UK festivals including Glastonbury Festival.

Also an accomplished painter, drawer and sculptor, Conn sells his artwork and accepts commissions through his website and his official Facebook page. He has designed a range of clothing, created and sold by Yes No Maybe Clothing.