William Jackson (born September 25, 1985), better known by his stage name Willie the Kid, is an American rapper from Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States. He is most famous for being DJ Drama's protégé and appearing on both DJ Drama albums Gangsta Grillz: The Album and Gangsta Grillz: The Album (Vol. 2) as well as Lil Wayne's Dedication 2 and Dedication 3 mixtape. He is the younger brother of Wu-Tang Clan affiliate La the Darkman. He released his debut album, Absolute Greatness, in September 2008.

In 2012, Willie the Kid began producing a film titled The Fly starring himself as one of the lead characters. The film was directed by Kevin Budzynski and produced by Scott Erickson of Diligent Music. The film's official release date is January 20, 2015, this was announced via Willie The Kid's Twitter page on December 31, 2014.