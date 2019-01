Uzoechi Osisioma "Uzo" Emenike (born 9 November 1994), professionally known as MNEK (, EM-ən-EE-kay), is an English singer, songwriter and record producer. In 2016, he received the ASCAP Vanguard Award for his contribution to songwriting. His writing and production credits include Beyoncé, Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Diplo, Zara Larsson, MØ, Lianne La Havas, Rudimental, Naughty Boy, Julia Michaels, Little Mix, JoJo, Gorgon City, Clean Bandit, Chris Malinchak, Bondax, Jax Jones, Oliver Heldens, Karen Harding, Sub Focus, Duke Dumont, Bastille, A*M*E, BTS, Samantha Mumba and Stormzy.

