Uzoechi Osisioma "Uzo" Emenike (born 9 November 1994), professionally known as MNEK (, EM-ən-EE-kay), is an English singer, songwriter and record producer. In 2016, he received the ASCAP Vanguard Award for his contribution to songwriting. His writing and production credits include Beyoncé, Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Diplo, Zara Larsson, MØ, Lianne La Havas, Rudimental, Naughty Boy, Julia Michaels, Little Mix, JoJo, Gorgon City, Clean Bandit, Chris Malinchak, Bondax, Jax Jones, Oliver Heldens, Karen Harding, Sub Focus, Duke Dumont, Bastille, A*M*E, BTS, Samantha Mumba and Stormzy.
Ready For Your Love (feat. MNEK)
Gorgon City
Ready For Your Love (feat. MNEK)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyg27.jpglink
Ready For Your Love (feat. MNEK)
Last played on
Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
Stormzy
Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tx2x1.jpglink
Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
Last played on
House Work (feat. Mike Dunn & MNEK)
Jax Jones
House Work (feat. Mike Dunn & MNEK)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041dgwp.jpglink
House Work (feat. Mike Dunn & MNEK)
Last played on
Stopped Believing In Santa
MNEK
Stopped Believing In Santa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw73g.jpglink
Stopped Believing In Santa
Last played on
Colour
MNEK
Colour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0695kzg.jpglink
Colour
Last played on
Never Forget You (LuvBug Remix)
MNEK
Never Forget You (LuvBug Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cf6lr.jpglink
Never Forget You (LuvBug Remix)
Last played on
Blinded By Your Grace Part 2 (Radio Edit)
Stormzy
Blinded By Your Grace Part 2 (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9dgz.jpglink
Blinded By Your Grace Part 2 (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Blinded By Your Grace (Part 2) (feat. MNEK)
Stormzy
Blinded By Your Grace (Part 2) (feat. MNEK)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9dgz.jpglink
Blinded By Your Grace (Part 2) (feat. MNEK)
Last played on
Spoons (feat. MNEK & Syron)
Rudimental
Spoons (feat. MNEK & Syron)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9r8v.jpglink
Spoons (feat. MNEK & Syron)
Last played on
Body
MNEK
Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw73g.jpglink
Body
Last played on
Never Forget You
MNEK
Never Forget You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p032vglh.jpglink
Never Forget You
Last played on
Every Little Word
MNEK
Every Little Word
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y2lnz.jpglink
Every Little Word
Last played on
Colour
MNEK
Colour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw73g.jpglink
Colour
Last played on
