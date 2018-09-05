Jagz Kooner is an English producer who has worked with Radio 4, Manic Street Preachers, Primal Scream for whom he co-produced their cover version of the song 'Some Velvet Morning' sung this time by the model Kate Moss, Garbage and Infadels. He has created remixes for Massive Attack "Butterfly Caught" with additional vocals from the English electronic music vocalist Tara McDonald. His remix "My Beautiful Friend" from The Charlatans was so groundbreaking that it inspired Eddy Temple-Morris, a DJ at the XFM radio station to form a show dedicated to remixes. Kooner also worked with Rammstein, Siobhan Fahey, Ladytron, Adam Freeland, dEUS, Kasabian and more recently Reverend and the Makers. His remix of 'Swastika Eyes', for Primal Scream appears as one of two remixes of the track on the Xtrmntr album. He has also remixed two songs from the Oasis album, Dig Out Your Soul. On the bonus CD available only as part of the Deluxe Edition, Jagz Kooner has remixed first single 'The Shock Of The Lightning', as well as, the album track 'The Turning'. He has also been keenly involved in the UK mash-up scene.