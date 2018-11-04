Brian BlessedEnglish actor. Born 9 October 1936
Brian Blessed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-10-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27e579ea-d1b1-441f-b214-1323e25ef64e
Brian Blessed Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Blessed, OBE (born 9 October 1936) is an English actor, writer, presenter, and comedian. He is known for his booming voice and his roles in Z-Cars, I, Claudius, Blackadder, and Flash Gordon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Blessed Performances & Interviews
Brian Blessed Tracks
Sort by
Old Deuteronomy
Wayne Sleep
Old Deuteronomy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Deuteronomy
Last played on
Chu-Chi Face
Brian Blessed
Chu-Chi Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chu-Chi Face
Last played on
Old Deuteronomy
Wayne Sleep, Brian Blessed, Jeff Shankly & John Chester
Old Deuteronomy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Deuteronomy
Performer
Last played on
Chu Chi Face (feat. Nichola McAuliffe)
Brian Blessed
Chu Chi Face (feat. Nichola McAuliffe)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chu Chi Face (feat. Nichola McAuliffe)
Last played on
The Impossible Dream
Brian Blessed
The Impossible Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Impossible Dream
Last played on
The Ad-dressing of Cats
Brian Blessed
The Ad-dressing of Cats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ad-dressing of Cats
Last played on
Brian Blessed Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist