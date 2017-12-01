Macka BReggae singer-songwriter. Born 1966
Macka B
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qvz9.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27dd8224-d752-40e5-9af8-47fd33e61d86
Macka B Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher MacFarlane, better known as Macka B, is a British-born Jamaican reggae artist, performer and activist with a career spanning thirty years in the United Kingdom and Jamaica. According to AllMusic.com "Macka B was one of Britain's most influential dancehall toasters."
As a practicing Rastaman, Macka B's music is based around the political and spiritual message of the religion, with an often light and humorous touch. Working with the Mad Professor, he combined dancehall and dub styles of reggae, although has avoided a more commercial crossover approach. He takes his name from the Judean rebels against the Greeks, the Maccabees.
Macka B Tracks
Lef Wi Yard
Macka B
Lef Wi Yard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065jp0c.jpglink
Lef Wi Yard
Last played on
Never Played A 45
Macka B
Never Played A 45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0379nsg.jpglink
Never Played A 45
Last played on
Bad To Your Own
Macka B
Bad To Your Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Bad To Your Own
Last played on
Wha Me Eat
Macka B
Wha Me Eat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Wha Me Eat
Last played on
Natural Herb
Macka B
Natural Herb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Natural Herb
Last played on
Come Again
Macka B
Come Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Come Again
Last played on
Excess Baggage
Macka B
Excess Baggage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Excess Baggage
Last played on
Rebel
Macka B
Rebel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Rebel
Last played on
Human Rights
Macka B
Human Rights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Human Rights
Last played on
Jah Jah Children
Macka B
Jah Jah Children
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Jah Jah Children
Performer
Last played on
Gangster
Macka B
Gangster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Gangster
Cucumba
Macka B
Cucumba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Cucumba
Wha Me Eat (remix)
Macka B
Wha Me Eat (remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Wha Me Eat (remix)
Gentleman With Manners
Macka B
Gentleman With Manners
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Gentleman With Manners
Last played on
Cucumber (Live on BBC 5Live)
Macka B
Cucumber (Live on BBC 5Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Cucumber (Live on BBC 5Live)
Last played on
The Rastaman
Macka B
The Rastaman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
The Rastaman
Last played on
Lyrical Chef
Macka B
Lyrical Chef
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Lyrical Chef
Last played on
Lyrical Chef (feat. Macka B)
Kingston Express
Lyrical Chef (feat. Macka B)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Lyrical Chef (feat. Macka B)
Performer
Last played on
Seventies Legendary Reggae Icons
Macka B
Seventies Legendary Reggae Icons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Seventies Legendary Reggae Icons
Last played on
Cucumber Song
Macka B
Cucumber Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Cucumber Song
Last played on
Nah Go Back Deh
Macka B
Nah Go Back Deh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Nah Go Back Deh
Last played on
Speakers On Fire
Macka B
Speakers On Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Speakers On Fire
Last played on
Fear (feat. Macka B)
Adam Prescott
Fear (feat. Macka B)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Fear (feat. Macka B)
Performer
Last played on
Excess Baggage
Macka B
Excess Baggage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Excess Baggage
Last played on
Legendary Reggae Icon
Macka B
Legendary Reggae Icon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Legendary Reggae Icon
Last played on
Fear Dub (feat. Macka B)
Adam Prescott
Fear Dub (feat. Macka B)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Fear Dub (feat. Macka B)
Performer
Last played on
Caught On Camera
Macka B
Caught On Camera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Caught On Camera
Last played on
Good Day (feat. Macka B)
Sticky Joe
Good Day (feat. Macka B)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Good Day (feat. Macka B)
Performer
Last played on
Jamaica
Macka B
Jamaica
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvz9.jpglink
Jamaica
Last played on
