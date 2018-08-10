Low Cut Connie is an American rock and roll band based in Philadelphia, United States, which was formed in 2010. The band has been recognized by various media in the US for their records and high-energy live show, of which the Los Angeles Weekly said "Their ferocious live show...is unmatched in all of rock right now." Frontman Adam Weiner plays a piano named "Shondra," after a dancer at the Clermont Lounge in Atlanta.