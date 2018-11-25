Walter BobbieBorn 18 November 1945
Walter Bobbie
1945-11-18
Walter Bobbie Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Bobbie (born November 18, 1945) is an American theatre director, choreographer, and occasional actor and dancer. Bobbie has directed both musicals and plays on Broadway and Off-Broadway, and was the Artistic Director of the New York City Center Encores! concert series. He directed the long-running revival of the musical Chicago.
Sit Down You're Rockin' Boat
Walter Bobbie
Sit Down You're Rockin' Boat
Sit Down You're Rockin' Boat
Performer
Last played on
Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat
Walter Bobbie
Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat
Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat
Performer
Last played on
Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat
Walter Bobbie
Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat
Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat
Last played on
