Henning LohnerBorn 17 July 1961
Henning Lohner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1961-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27d7e970-794b-45af-9661-464b8ac5c90f
Henning Lohner Biography (Wikipedia)
Henning Lohner (born 17 July 1961) is a German-American composer and filmmaker. He is best known for his film scores written as a long-standing member of Hans Zimmer’s music cooperative Remote Control Productions.
Lohner's creative output embraces diverse fields within the audio-visual arts. Regarded as one of the most notable contemporary German film composers, he has written award-winning scores to various international films, among them The Ring Two and Incident at Loch Ness. Additionally, he has authored documentaries and art films, and has gained international recognition as creator of the Active Images media art projects.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Henning Lohner Tracks
Sort by
Shipwreck
Henning Lohner
Shipwreck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shipwreck
Last played on
Henning Lohner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist