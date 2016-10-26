Big Narstie
1985-11-16
Big Narstie Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyrone Lindo (born 16 November 1985), better known by his stage name Big Narstie, is an English rapper and MC. He started his career in 2002 as a member of grime crew N-Double-A, though he is better known for his solo work and as an internet personality.
Big Narstie Performances & Interviews
- Big Narstie In Depth with DJ Targethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06b5c77.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06b5c77.jpg2018-06-15T11:29:00.000ZBig Narstie goes in depth with Target to talk about his early career, raving to garage & grime, Uncle Pain, his break into music, Craig David and loads more!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b59rt
Big Narstie In Depth with DJ Target
- Xtreme Bars with Big Narstiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0659jz8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0659jz8.jpg2018-04-27T09:05:00.000ZCan Big Narstie hold is own as he speeds around the track?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p065hgw8
Xtreme Bars with Big Narstie
- Big Narstie – Charlie Sloth’s Xtreme Barshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065f633.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065f633.jpg2018-04-26T13:50:00.000ZBig Narstie gets thrown around Slothland’s race track in a rally car – whilst rapping his tune Woah.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p065f52g
Big Narstie – Charlie Sloth’s Xtreme Bars
- Game Of Tones Round 3 with Big Narstie and Shizziohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059ykx8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059ykx8.jpg2017-07-29T20:10:00.000ZBig Narstie and Shizzio take part in Panjabi Hit Squad's 'Game Of Tones' challenge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059xmlg
Game Of Tones Round 3 with Big Narstie and Shizzio
- Big Narstie & Friends: The FULL Team Takeover!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p1n0w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p1n0w.jpg2017-01-10T17:02:00.000ZIt's chaos in the studio as Big Narstie and a whole army of friends join 1Xtra's Target for a scorching Team Takeover.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04p1nbf
Big Narstie & Friends: The FULL Team Takeover!
- Big Narstie – Fire in the Booth Part 3https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c90d7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c90d7.jpg2016-10-17T10:00:00.000ZBig Narstie shells it down in this monster Fire In The Booth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04c90hz
Big Narstie – Fire in the Booth Part 3
- My First Bars: Big Narstiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046ff5q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046ff5q.jpg2016-09-01T13:53:00.000ZThe inimitable MC recalls recording his first song at college and performance nerves.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p046ffdb
My First Bars: Big Narstie
- Sounds Random: Narstie beatshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v1717.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v1717.jpg2016-05-13T13:18:15.000ZJames Acaster invites Big Narstie to share his personal music collection but leaves the song choice to chance so it sounds random.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03v15jb
Sounds Random: Narstie beats
Big Narstie Tracks
Similar Artists
Back to artist