The Mystics are an American rock and roll group that began in Brooklyn, New York, in the late 1950s. The group was known as The Overons, a quintet that, when signed to Laurie Records, consisted of Phil Cracolici (born 1937, lead), Albee Cracolici (born 1936, baritone), George Galfo (born 1939, second tenor), Bob Ferrante (born 1936, first tenor), and Al Contrera (born 1940, bass). Under the direction of their manager, Jim Gribble, The Overons became The Mystics when each group member wrote a name they liked on a slip of paper, placed the papers in a hat and Contrera's choice was drawn.

March 2015 the 5 Original Mystics, Al Contrera, Albee Cracolici, Phil Cracolici, Bob Ferrante, and George Galfo were inducted into the Doo Wop Music Hall of Fame in Cerritos, CA