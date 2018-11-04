Eve BoswellBorn 11 May 1922. Died 14 August 1998
Eve Boswell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1922-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27d358c8-23b3-4e53-9957-bdab6119808f
Eve Boswell Biography (Wikipedia)
Eve Boswell (born Eva Keleti, 11 May 1922, Budapest, Hungary – 14 August 1998, Durban, South Africa) was a successful pop singer in Britain in the 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eve Boswell Tracks
Sort by
Young & Foolish
Eve Boswell
Young & Foolish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young & Foolish
Last played on
Sugar Bush
Eve Boswell
Sugar Bush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar Bush
Last played on
Mama k wil n man hê
Eve Boswell
Mama k wil n man hê
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama k wil n man hê
Last played on
Blue Star
Eve Boswell
Blue Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Star
Last played on
Pickin' A Chicken
Eve Boswell
Pickin' A Chicken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pickin' A Chicken
Last played on
Sugar Bush (Suikerbossie)
Eve Boswell
Sugar Bush (Suikerbossie)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heatwave
Eve Boswell
Heatwave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heatwave
Last played on
Gypsy In My Soul
Eve Boswell
Gypsy In My Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered
Eve Boswell
Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ready, Willing And Able
Eve Boswell
Ready, Willing And Able
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ready, Willing And Able
Last played on
Misty
Eve Boswell
Misty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Misty
Last played on
Bewitched
Eve Boswell
Bewitched
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bewitched
Last played on
Everything I Have Is Yours
Eve Boswell
Everything I Have Is Yours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Yours
Eve Boswell
I'm Yours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Yours
Last played on
All My Love
Eve Boswell
All My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All My Love
Last played on
Dear Hearts And Gentle People
Eve Boswell
Dear Hearts And Gentle People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Hearts And Gentle People
Last played on
Eve Boswell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist