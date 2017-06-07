FatherRapper
Father
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033dw3g.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27d1704a-2abc-4ecc-af3f-b2d0952f5298
Father Tracks
Sort by
IT G MA (josh pan Opus Remix) (feat. A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak, Waka Flocka Flame, Father & Dumbfoundead)
Keith Ape
IT G MA (josh pan Opus Remix) (feat. A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak, Waka Flocka Flame, Father & Dumbfoundead)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01crt10.jpglink
IT G MA (josh pan Opus Remix) (feat. A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak, Waka Flocka Flame, Father & Dumbfoundead)
Last played on
Pro-Choice (feat. Black Kray, Father, Michael Christmas & KCSB)
Nick Hook
Pro-Choice (feat. Black Kray, Father, Michael Christmas & KCSB)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dw3g.jpglink
Pro-Choice (feat. Black Kray, Father, Michael Christmas & KCSB)
Last played on
Back to artist